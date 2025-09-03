Comerica Bank Buys 376 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of WaFd worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 448,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. WaFd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.47 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

