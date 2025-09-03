Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,640,000 after buying an additional 156,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 223,063 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 683,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,011,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,107,660 shares of company stock valued at $179,370,672 and have sold 136,021 shares valued at $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile



Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

