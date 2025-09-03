Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,655,000 after purchasing an additional 770,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

