Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. $EOLS

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 497.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,767 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of Evolus worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 62,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,368,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 308,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $12,330,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Evolus from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $163,995.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,128.03. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady Stewart purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 88,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,449.78. This represents a 51.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,627 shares of company stock worth $1,325,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

