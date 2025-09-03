Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Maximus worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Price Performance

MMS stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.