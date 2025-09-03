Comerica Bank Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

