Comerica Bank Has $1.73 Million Position in RH $RH

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 146.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RH by 607.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RH by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $221.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.43. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

