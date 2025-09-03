Comerica Bank Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,785 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

