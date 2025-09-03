Comerica Bank Has $1.86 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,762.35. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,790 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

