Comerica Bank Has $1.88 Million Position in 89BIO $ETNB

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 31.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 25.7% during the first quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 1,153,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 30.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of 89BIO by 0.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get 89BIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

89BIO Stock Up 1.8%

ETNB stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

89BIO Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.