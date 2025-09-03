Comerica Bank Has $1.99 Million Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Comerica Bank cut its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

