Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,445,106 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,897 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,266,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 615,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

