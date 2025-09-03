Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

