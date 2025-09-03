Comerica Bank Has $2.03 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Comerica Bank cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,047 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

