Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 615,577 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 398,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,080 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

NYSE NVST opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

