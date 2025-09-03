Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.