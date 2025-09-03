Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XMHQ stock opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
