Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,372,000 after buying an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after buying an additional 2,242,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,848,000 after buying an additional 295,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 753,939 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.