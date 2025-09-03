Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $89,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 980,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after purchasing an additional 254,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Textron by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Down 0.8%

TXT opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

