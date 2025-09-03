Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 73.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Integer by 1,234.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the sale, the director owned 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,815.20. This represents a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ITGR opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

