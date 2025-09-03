Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,126 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $482,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $225,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $123,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,630,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.76. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

