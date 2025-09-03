Comerica Bank Purchases 52,807 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 599.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 321,402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,186 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,438.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

