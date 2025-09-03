Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

