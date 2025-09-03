Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FOX by 152.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

FOX Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of FOXA opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 92.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.