Comerica Bank Sells 114 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,714.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 177.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 39.8% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $195.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.63 and its 200 day moving average is $156.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price target (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

