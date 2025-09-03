Comerica Bank Sells 1,146 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of SRPT opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $138.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

