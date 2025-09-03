Comerica Bank Sells 1,369 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crocs by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crocs by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after buying an additional 566,847 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 211,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

