Comerica Bank Sells 1,580 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.