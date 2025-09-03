Comerica Bank Sells 18,862 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. Wall Street Zen cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

