Comerica Bank Sells 240 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $207.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

