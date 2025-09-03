Comerica Bank Sells 403 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otter Tail by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.6%

OTTR opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otter Tail

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.