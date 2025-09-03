Comerica Bank Sells 510 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.6%

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.20 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

