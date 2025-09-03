Comerica Bank Sells 6,238 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.