Comerica Bank Sells 655 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $230.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.