Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

