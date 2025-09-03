Comerica Bank Trims Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Get Our Latest Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.