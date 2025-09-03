Commercial National Financial (CNAF) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 10.67% N/A N/A Commercial National Financial Competitors 12.49% 7.55% 0.85%

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Commercial National Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $17.37 million $1.84 million 12.19 Commercial National Financial Competitors $477.62 million $53.35 million 14.16

Commercial National Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Commercial National Financial peers beat Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as home-equity, personal lines of credit, personal, and automobile loans, as well as residential and construction mortgages; and commercial loans, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit/payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

