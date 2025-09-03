Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Amarin alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 1 0 0 1.50 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.95%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.81%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Amarin.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -47.22% -21.18% -15.00% Aligos Therapeutics -2,337.24% -22.41% -12.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Aligos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $228.61 million 1.37 -$82.18 million ($3.67) -4.14 Aligos Therapeutics $3.94 million 16.58 -$131.21 million ($19.79) -0.54

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.