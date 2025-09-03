Comparing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 2.20% 5.62% 2.67% Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Willdan Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $426.56 million 1.70 $3.03 million $0.60 70.02 Willdan Group $565.80 million 2.76 $22.57 million $2.39 44.63

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Willdan Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowman Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowman Consulting Group and Willdan Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Willdan Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Bowman Consulting Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.