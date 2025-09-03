Comparing GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GE Aerospace and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86% StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91 StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78

GE Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $232.92, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. StandardAero has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given StandardAero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than GE Aerospace.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE Aerospace and StandardAero”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 7.54 $6.56 billion $7.17 38.40 StandardAero $5.24 billion 1.71 $10.97 million $0.41 65.13

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. GE Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats StandardAero on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

