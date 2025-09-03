Comparing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willdan Group and Rightscorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $565.80 million 2.76 $22.57 million $2.39 44.63 Rightscorp $290,000.00 9.40 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Willdan Group and Rightscorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willdan Group presently has a consensus target price of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Willdan Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Rightscorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

