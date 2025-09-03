Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,139,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 652,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 642.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 915,983 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 755,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 189,786 shares during the period. Finally, Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

