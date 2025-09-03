CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. $BBCP Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the first quarter worth $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CONCRETE PUMPING during the first quarter worth $496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CONCRETE PUMPING by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on CONCRETE PUMPING and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CONCRETE PUMPING from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CONCRETE PUMPING to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

CONCRETE PUMPING stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.13. CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. CONCRETE PUMPING had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. CONCRETE PUMPING has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONCRETE PUMPING declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

