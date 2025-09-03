Contrasting Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics 34.04% 158.70% 36.04%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 CytomX Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.44%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and CytomX Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.54 million N/A N/A CytomX Therapeutics $138.10 million 2.48 $31.87 million $0.56 3.71

CytomX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Alterity Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology. It also develops CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC for optimizing the therapeutic index for EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including colorectal cancer; and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine. In addition, the company's development pipeline comprises CX-2029, a conditional activated ADC targeting CD71; and BMS-986288, a PROBODY version of non-fucosylated ipilimumab. It has strategic collaborations with Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.