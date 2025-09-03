Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 294,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 194.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 85,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

VLRS opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $714.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

