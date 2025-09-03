Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 11,273.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 391.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CPS opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $675.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $705.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

