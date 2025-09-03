Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 117,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 25,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

