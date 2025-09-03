Corebridge Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Kadant worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant stock opened at $317.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.87. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $281.30 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

