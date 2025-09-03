Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1,831.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 114.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

