Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

