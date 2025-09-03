Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coty $COTY

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $28,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Coty by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,221 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $12,981,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Coty Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, insider Priya Srinivasan bought 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,034.56. This trade represents a 399.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurent Mercier bought 12,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,775.36. This represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 305,500 shares of company stock worth $1,195,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

